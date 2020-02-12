1999 Pokémon trading card could rake in $500K at auction

The 1st Edition #4 Charizard trading card is catching the eyes of collectors.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "You've gotta catch them all," is how the Pokémon saying goes, but it appears sometimes you need to just catch the most valuable ones.

One auction house, who placed a "1999 Pokémon Base 1st Edition #4 Charizard, Holographic, MBA Black Diamond Certified" trading card up for sale is learning that lesson pretty quickly.

The 21-year-old trading card is predicted to bring in $500,000, making it the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold, according to the British news outlet Metro News.

Goldin Auctions director Dave Amerman told the outlet the card is beginning to creep toward the record-shattering number and is on the coattails of passing the current most expensive card's sale price.

"We are already only about $30,000 shy of the all-time Pokémon record, which is $250,000 and there’s still plenty of days left of auction," Amerman said. "We believe this card has the ability to reach a $500,000 sale."

According to the auction house, this highly coveted trading card is comparable to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantel Rookie card. It also is considered to be in "one-of-a-kind pristine condition" and an "extremely desirable" trading card to own.

Bidding began on November 23 and ends in just over six hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, the card had received 12 bids with the current winning bid sitting at $170,000.

A "Charizard" is a fictional Pokémon character that "spits fire hot enough to melt boulders" and is the final evolution in the fictional species "Charmander."

