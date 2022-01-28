Agriculture experts see price spike in fertilizer, fuel prices across the Coastal Bend

Bobby McCool, agriculture extension agent for San Patricio County, said that nitrogen and ammonia fertilizer is what many farmers across the Coastal Bend rely on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State agriculture experts are saying that the price of fertilizer has gone up since last spring.

Charles Ring, a third-generation farmer and partner of Ring Brothers Farm and Seed, said that he's seen prices of fertilizer rise over the years -- but never like this.

"It's gone up," Ring said. "There has been some mirrors to this, but not to this extreme that I can remember."

Ring raises corn, cotton and sorghum, which is a cereal grain that grows tall like corn and is used as livestock feed. It can also be turned into ethanol. He said that over the course of the year, there are historic highs on cotton with corn and sorghum also on the upswing.

The product is so vital that the prices hold so they can absorb some of the costs that come with more expensive fertilizer.

"By next summer our cost will be fixed by double," Ring said. "If anything happens in the market or we get in a drought and make half as much as we've been making, we are in danger."

Bobby McCool serves as an agriculture extension agent for San Patricio County. He said that nitrogen and ammonia fertilizer are what many farmers across the Coastal Bend rely on.

"The increase is real," McCool said. "Fertilizer prices are at least doubled, or pretty much doubled from previous years."

According to McCool, a large portion of their nitrogen fertilizer comes from the petroleum industry.

"With increased fuel prices and supply chain issues, there is a number of things that have attributed to the rise," McCool said.

Ring said that fertilizer isn't the only item that has gone up in price, but also seed, chemicals, and fuel.

"We've had several fairly good years," Ring said. "I hate to say I've gotten older and I don't feel like I could start over nearly as easy as I could 30 years ago."

According to Ring, farmers are at the mercy of the market, as well as big companies who have the power to set their own price.

