City Manager Peter Zanoni announces new management deal for the American Bank Center

In a press release Wednesday, City Manager Peter Zanoni announced that hospitality company OVG360 will be taking over operations at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation and management of the American Bank Center will be transferring over to the full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360.

In a press release this Wednesday, Apr. 20, City Manager Peter Zanoni announced that the transfer would be taking place Jul. 1, 2022.

The American Bank Center consists of a 10,000-seat arena, 140 square-foot convention center, and the 2,500-seat Selena Auditorium.

The facility, located on 1901 North Shoreline Blvd. broke ground on Nov. 3, 2002 and construction was completed in Oct. 2004. It is currently managed by Los Angeles based company, ASM Global.

OVG360 is the service-oriented of the Oak View Group company. They're responsible for facilities like Moody Center at the University of Texas in Austin; Fair Park and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas; and the Fertitta Center at the University of Houston.

For City Manager Peter Zanoni, it's a big step, “We welcome OVG360 as our new partner at American Bank Center."

"Oak View Group is the best in the industry," Zanoni went on to say, "They already have a great reputation in our community with their management operations of the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and the Ricard M. Borchard Fairgrounds."

For those worried about the effects of the transfer, officials with OVG360 stressed the importance of keeping the American Bank Center local.

"We also are committed to hiring local employees at the American Bank Center and building a strong team with existing staff as the foundation," said Chris Granger, Chief Executive Officer of OVG360.

"We foresee great things to come in Corpus Christi.”

