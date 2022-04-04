Art Museum of South Texas set to receive $850,000 in improvements

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, community leaders awarded a construction contract to the museum for renovations. The project is set to begin in May.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council awarded an $850,000 contract to South Texas Building Partners, Inc. in order to complete a wide array of improvements to the Art Museum of South Texas.

The project aims to replace seven of the ten skylights in the museum, and will add new windows to the café area overlooking the Harbor Bridge and Texas State Aquarium.

And good news for those of us who missed grabbing a snack at the museum, the project will also add new storefronts at the main entry, café, and between the small gallery and the exterior water feature.

Officials say the project aims to solve water leaks and moisture issues the museum has been facing, and improve emergency entrances and exits and ADA accessibility.

The project is set to begin in May 2022, and is scheduled to finish in Dec. 2022.

The Art Museum of South Texas opened in 1972. It is owned by the City of Corpus Christi, and operated by Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.