Bishop police chief asks for additional funding to support department efforts

The request for $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds will go before Bishop's City Council on Wednesday.

BISHOP, Texas — Next week, Bishop's City Council will be looking to approve some of the projects they plan on funding after receiving over $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said he’s asking Council to give his department $140,000 of those federal funds. He said he’s looking at giving each employee of the police department a $2-per-hour raise.

Day also wants to make improvements to the police department building. He said his dispatch office needs a number of upgrades, and new security measures need to be put in place to protect everyone who works there.

"We have a very strong highway interdiction presence. We take a lot of money from the cartels, the bad guys, and we want to ensure there’s no retaliation against our officers or staff," Day said. "So being able to harden the security infrastructure of the police department is a top priority.”

Bishop Mayor Tem Miller said local authorities have done a good job in curbing crime, and that the funds will help strengthen the department.

"We are a small community and we have a great police force, and we don’t have a lot of trouble in this town," Miller said. "Edward has done a great job since he was hired as chief of police, and yeah, they need that money."

The mayor believes Council will sign off on the chief’s request, which will go before Bishop City Council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.