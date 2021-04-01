Small, mid-sized business owners confirm they are optimistic about business recovery, new study says

According to the 2020 American Express Entrepreneurial Spirit Trendex, 82% of business owners feel better prepared to handle future crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas — Small businesses have been through a lot in the last year, but new data shows entrepreneurs said they feel better when it comes to handling future crisis.

Kabbage Co-Founder Kathryn Petralia said things are looking up for small businesses in 2021 after the tough year many went through.

"We've seen small businesses continue to perform. We've seen consumers continue to shop," said Petralia.

Kabbage is a company that supports small businesses financially, including 2,800 customers in the Austin area and more than 33,000 customers in Texas.

"Small business owners are just amazing and they're just so resourceful and so resilient. That sort of American entrepreneurial spirit ... I think took hold throughout 2020," said Petralia. "I think the next thing is just to stay organized, remain organized, continue to keep your business and your personal finances separate. That's really important whether you're looking for a loan or whether you are looking for more tools and services to support your business going forward."

Petralia said that although many businesses went under in 2020, she expects even more to pop up in 2021.

How are small businesses recovering from the pandemic? Our co-founder @Kabbitch writes in @Inc how businesses survived and recovered, even in the face of failure. https://t.co/LEZgZ44klW — Kabbage (@KabbageInc) December 17, 2020

"I think it's just important to understand your business and your finances and where you are, understand your history, understand what your actual resources are, your assets, whether it's dollars or whether it's actually equipment," said Petralia.

A new survey from American Express shows 81% of business owners still believe the benefits of owning their own business outweigh the challenges. The study surveyed 1,000 small and midsized businesses.

