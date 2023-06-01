Unique Employment Services helps Coastal Bend employers expand recruiting efforts

Unique matches potential workers based on their skill sets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over 30 years, Unique Employment Services has been helping individuals in the Coastal Bend with recruitment, direct hiring, temporary assignments, and temporary to permanent employment.

Unique Employment Services provides employers with a larger candidate pool and works as an extension of multiple different organizations to expedite the hiring process and ensure that employers have the right workforce needed to get the job done.

Unique matches talented workers interested in finance & accounting, engineering, industrial, technology, clerical, and administration work with the right employers to foster lasting employment opportunities.

Unique’s online Job Board allows for job seekers to filter through and find the position that best suits their skill sets. Unique Employment is always looking for dedicated and motivated professionals to help connect the right people to the right employers.

Unique offers a wide variety of general labor positions and recruiters to better equip the Coastal Bend workforce.

For information about employment, training, and more click here or call 361-852-6392.

