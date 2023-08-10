Fisher-Price's success with Bills Little People leads to NFL expansion

“We were blown away by the fandom, especially the Bills Mafia,” said Julia Maher, Little People marketing director at Fisher-Price. “Especially in year two."

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The successful launch of Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills sets acted as a proof of concept for one of the toy subsidiary’s latest product launches: Fisher-Price Little People Collector NFL Series.

The NFL Series, which represents all 32 National Football League franchise teams, launched this month and is officially licensed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, according to a press release.

Fisher-Price, the East Aurora-based wholly owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), released earlier this month its third Buffalo Bills Little People collectors set, featuring quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller and one Bills super fan.