SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has announced the preliminary plans for a new tech center that the company says will bring 500 new jobs to San Antonio.

In a release from H-E-B, the company says the 150,000-square-foot, 5-story building will be located in "the hear of the Arsenal campus" downtown. Construction is slated to begin next year, with an aim at completion by summer 2022.

The building will house up to 1,000 H-E-B partners, including 500 new jobs as the company grows their H-E-B Digital team.

In a written statement, H-E-B President Craig Boyan said the company's "success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences. We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg applauded the company in a statement, saying that “H-E-B’s service to customers, commitment to community and drive for innovation are why they are so much more than a store, and why the City of San Antonio is honored and proud of this incredible growth of 500 highly-skilled jobs. Just as no store does more than our H-E-B, no city achieves more than San Antonio because of H-E-B.”