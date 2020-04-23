HOUSTON — Federal American Grill owner Matt Brice plans to open one of his restaurant's dining rooms to customers Saturday evening, despite Harris County's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

Only the Hedwig Village location on the Katy Freeway will open for dinner. Brice said the mayor of Hedwig Village is OK with the plan.

“We should be able to open very responsibly," Brice told CultureMap. "How is it that … you can walk into a Walgreens with 30, 40, 50 people in there? Why can they open? Why can’t we? They can either shut everything down or don’t.”

Federal Grill is taking several precautions regarding safety and hygiene as well as limiting the number of diners to 30 percent of the restaurant's capacity, according to Brice.

Every employee will be required to have their temperatures taken before allowed to clock in and begin working by the manager on duty. Any employee not deemed fit to work will be sent home and required to show proof of being tested negative for COVID-19, before returning to work

Every employee will be required to wear hand gloves and change as needed

All employees will be required to wear face masks while working

All menus will be disposable and used once per patron

A bathroom attendant will manage a one person at a time use of our restrooms along with continuous sanitation of facilities

Doors will be open for adequate air flow through the dining areas.

Paper goods and disposable items will be used whenever possible (no unnecessary items will be on the tables such as salt & pepper shakers)

Salt & pepper packets

Sugar packets, sweeteners, & creamers

All high traffic areas will be diligently sanitized. Examples include (not limited to) Door handles, phones, check presenters, POS stations, and pens

Tables and chairs will be immediately sanitized after every use.

Open to the public up to 30% occupancy. After two weeks of testing this pilot program & positive information from our local government we may increase occupancy.

Minimum of 6 feet between tables (we will do 8 feet whenever possible) to ensure social table distancing.

No more than six guests per table.

Hands free payment options will be available and strongly recommended.

Venmo: @matt-brice-1

Paypal: PayPal.Me/federalgrill

This story is from our partnership with the Houston Business Journal. Read more here.

