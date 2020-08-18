Looking for a job? Amazon creating 600 new 'tech and corporate roles' in Dallas

The tech giant plans to expand its existing hub at its Galleria location, officials said.

Tech giant Amazon announced Tuesday it would be expanding operations across the country, including here in Dallas.

The company plans to create a total of 3,500 new "tech and corporate" jobs at its Tech Hubs, a news release said, which include Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego.

Amazon's Dallas location at the Galleria will be looking to hire 600 employees for the expansion. The office space will also be expanded by 100,000 square feet, the release said.

Dallas was behind only New York's 2,000 new hires for the number of roles being brought to any of the cities.

Amazon plans to spend more than $1.4 billion on all the new offices, "which will host teams supporting businesses across the company," including its ventures like AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh.

The new roles will vary, the release said, though Amazon did say it would be looking for software engineers, data scientists, product managers, cloud infrastructure architects and user experience designers, among other positions.

“These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools," said Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of human resources at Amazon. "We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”