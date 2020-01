CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ollie's Outlet taking over the old Toys 'R' Us location in Corpus Christi

The space where Toys 'R' Us was located at McArdle and Airline Road will now be occupied by an Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

The store focuses on bargains for brand name items including houseware, sporting goods, and food.

Residents can expect the Ollie's Bargain Outlet to open its doors in April or May.

