Sam's Club offering limited time $8 memberships

New members can redeem their $8 membership deal in stores until Feb. 17.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Sam's Club made its ad debut during Super Bowl Sunday and is capping it off by offering $8 membership fees for a limited time only.

From now until Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, new members can redeem their $8 membership deal in-store only.

To redeem, you must go to the Membership Desk inside a Sam's Club and mention the "big game offer."

The offer is available for new members and is based on where the football was placed at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game, just before the warehouse retailer’s ad aired.

“We work hard to win our members' loyalty every day with the strategy to treat them like VIPs, which you see reflected in our game day ad,” said Ciara Anfield, Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club. “Our participation in this year’s game is giving us an opportunity to celebrate one of the many perks of being a Sam’s Club member while opening the door to invite others to be part of the club with a membership offer that’s hard to pass up.”

Visit the company's website for more information.

