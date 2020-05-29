CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water parks around the state are set to reopen up this weekend, but the people in charge of Waves Resort on the island said their park will remain closed.

Waves Resort announced earlier this week that it will skip the 2020 summer season altogether because of concerns with the pandemic.

Representatives said the grounds are being maintained and that they will use the extra time to make improvements in the park.

