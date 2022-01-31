CCPD holding impound lot auction

If you're interested in taking part, be sure to register online ahead of time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, Feb. 5th, CCPD will be holding an impound lot auction for prospective buyers of abandoned vehicles. The event begins at 10:00 a.m., but the gates open at 8:00.

The event is happening both in person, and online via livestream, and takes place at the impound lot at 5485 Greenwood.

A total of 80 vehicles are up for auction, and a viewing for the vehicles will be held Friday, Feb. 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You must be registered for the auction to attend the viewing.

No purses or backpacks are allowed during the viewing. No one under 18 is allowed to attend.

