City Manager asks for residents patience as road repairs remain ongoing

In the last three budgets the City has allocated over $430 million for street repair and upkeep.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Revive the Drive Project is still underway and is currently working to repair portions of Airline Road and Louisiana Parkway.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, the City is determined to repair as many roadways as possible.

"I want to remind the community that this City council and myself, and the team that we've assembled over the past three years are focused more than ever on streets," Zanoni said. "We know that is priority number one for the community."

In the last three budgets the City has allocated over $430 million for street repair and upkeep.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.