City of Corpus Christi approves $3,000,000 for housing project

The ALMA at Greenwood project aims to bring 152 affordable apartment units to Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's City Council Meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved a grant $3 million for ALMA at Greenwood, a 152-unit affordable housing development.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the new apartments will be built on 10.55 acres at the corner of Greenwood Drive and Gollihar Road.

The apartments will serve families with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. For a family of four, that’s $41,458 in annual earnings.

We have a breakdown of the funding that's going into this $30.8 million project.

$3,000,000 from the City’s Federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocation and other City-related sources

$15,985,000 in private activity bonds issued by the Corpus Christi Housing Finance Corporation (CCHFC)

A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development insured mortgage

$9,607,293 in 4% Low-income Housing Tax Credit equity

$1,986,065 in deferred developer fees

$225,000 in materials contributions from the General Contractor

Before the project can begin, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs needs to review the application for the 4% Low-income Housing Tax Credits. A decision will be made in July.

