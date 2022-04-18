City of Corpus Christi in process of replacing old water lines following upgrades to Oso Water Reclamation Plant

According to Corpus Christi councilman Greg Smith, the City is working on a 10 year plan to replace aging water and waste water lines throughout the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Water Reclamation Plant received new upgrades to it's old water system.

According to City of Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni, the upgrades were long overdue for the facility.

"The one that it replaced was built in World War II," Zanoni said. "When I first got here three years ago that's what was in use."

The total cost for the improvements were around $25 million. The improvements are part of the City's overall plan to spend a total of $252 million over the next three years on upgrading all of its waste water facilities.

Corpus Christi councilman Greg Smith also agreed that the improvements were needed to help replace the aging water system. According to Smith, the City is also working on a 10 year plan to replace the aging water and waste water lines throughout the city.

"We are spending about $20 million a year and replacing these lines," Smith said.

Zanoni added that even more money needs to be spent each year on the water and sewer lines according to the City's own research and that of an independent consultant.

"We want to be at $30 million," Zanoni said. "Replacing aged pipes in the past before I got here, it was more like four or five million. "So it's a tremendous investment with City Council support."

Zanoni also told 3News that some federal infrastructure dollars were used, but for the most part there are local dollars that are going into making all of the improvements.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.