Carter's baby pajamas recalled

ATLANTA — Carter's recalls 50,800 onesies after small metal wires were found inside the pajamas that could harm children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Carter's infants yellow footed fleece pajamas with a pink pig animal graphic that were sold in sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M are being recalled.

The onesie pajamas were sold at Carter's, Belk, Boscov's, Macy's, Kohl's, at www.carters.com, and other stores across the nation from July 2022 to September 2022. They cost around $22.

The style number of the pajamas are 1O102410. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. Both numbers can be found on the price tag and the care tag inside the pajamas.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states you should take the onesie away from your child and return it to the nearest Carter's store for a full refund in gift card form. You can also contact Carter's and they will give you an envelope and free return label to return the onesie for a full refund in the form of an electronic gift card.