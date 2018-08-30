Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT HERE: $50 off the Scanmarker Air

This could be the most practical smart gadget I’ve tested all year! If you’re a student or in a job where you’re constantly highlighting, researching or transcribing, I’m going to save you a lot of time and money today.

The Scanmarker Air brings copy and paste into the 21st century. It's also a pen that will type for you! Slide the Scanmarker across a line of printed text or a black and white image and it instantly appears on your smartphone, desktop or laptop. With speeds that scan around 30 times faster than manually typing, this is one highly practical gadget.

To make matters even more exciting for any note-taker, doctor, student, teacher, researcher, lawyer or librarian, the Scanmarker pen will also translate text for you on the spot. With a translation and text-to-speech feature that includes more than 50 languages, the Scanmarker is great for inserting signatures, text and images into documents.

Features of the Scanmarker Air

Scan up to 30 times faster than typing

Ideal for students, researches, professionals and anyone tired of highlighting

Translates to more than 50 languages

Ideal assistive device for those living with dyslexia or any type of learning disability

Great for seniors or those struggling to read small text

Input Scamarker text to Word, Excel and other professional docs

Works in seconds, translates in seconds, save a ton of time

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

