Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $130 Off Boneco Warm or Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier + Free Shipping

There is one small and silent appliance on sale today that can help you restore your skin and breathe better. It also will come in extra handy this flu season!

If you woke up with a sore throat, dry cough or if your sleeping partner complained of your snoring last night, check out the Boneco Digital Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic humidifier.

Ultrasonic mist humidifiers maintain the air humidity level in your home or office at 40 percent to purify air, improve the respiratory system and keep your skin healthy. Recent studies have shown that keeping indoor air at a relative humidity level of 40 percent reduces the survival of flu viruses on surfaces and in the air.

With a whopping output of 3.5 gallons per day, this humidifier with dual control misting heads can cover 860 square feet.

Just in time to combat that dryness looming throughout your home, one deal can make a world of difference. Since this past summer, we've tested eight different humidifiers. Click the play button to see our favorite in action. You won't believe how quiet it is!

Features of the Boneco Warm or Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

Increases air moisture preventing winter month dryness

Can go almost an entire week without needing a refill

Virtually silent operation

Quietest humidifier we tested

Offers full room coverage up to 830 square feet!

Giant 3.5 liter tank lasts an entire night

360-degree nozzles emits mist in all directions

Great for nurseries

Reduces static electricity

Lowest-recorded price today

$130 Off Boneco Warm or Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier + Free Shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $99.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA