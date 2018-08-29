Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off New Rocketbook Everlast + Free PenStation + Free Delivery

A new way for students to take notes also brings in a “wave” of savings today. For anyone who makes lists, spreadsheets, diagrams or presents information, today’s price drop is also for you.

An updated edition of this product which made its debut on “Shark Tank” can transfer all your ideas to the cloud!

Made In the USA, whatever you write in the Rocketbook Everlast — including drawings, sketches and data — can be transferred to the cloud! Unlike its predecessor which required a microwave to clean off the pages, this new design wipes clean with an included reusable towel and the notebook pages are infinitely reusable.

For all those times you want to send a flow chart, diagram, doodle, drawing, brainstorm session or important checklist to someone else, just jot it down in the Rocketbook Everlast. Moments later, you have the ability to share it to the cloud.

Click the play button to see the Rocketbook Everlast in action.

How to use the Rocketbook Everlast - it's easy!

Write or draw your ideas on the erasable 36 pages of paper in the Rocketbook with the included magic pen. Scan the pages of your Rocketbook with your smartphone. The QR code and other codes on the pages of the notebook allow you to blast your notes to iCloud, Google Docs, Dropbox, Evernote or email. To erase your Rocketbook, simply wipe the page clear with the included cloth and you are good to go and start again.

You will need access an Apple or Android smartphone to use the Rocketbook which is now at a lower-than-Black Friday price!

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

