Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off top-rated smart body scale with free shipping

If weight loss or getting in better shape this year is one of your resolutions, a little bit of accuracy will go a long way!

Most of us base our eating and workout decisions on an arbitrary number on a scale. Have you ever seen that number waiver when you step on the scale? Does that number fluctuate over the course of an hour? Your scale is probably inaccurate. That all changes today with my favorite smart scale deal.

Instead of just one or two sensors, this top-rated scale has four — and it gives you a check-up on your body fat, BMI and many other factors every time you use it! Complete with an easy-to-use secure app for your smartphone, this smart scale serves as your own personal coach and lifestyle expert.

My most-requested smart health deal only drops during bathing suit season and January for all of those New Year's resolutions. If you are basing any of your athletic or dietary decisions on an arbitrary number on a old-school scale, follow this advice: "Smart body fat scales need to replace the stupid scales too many of us have in our homes," said fitness trainer, nutritionist and doctor of physical therapy Brandy Golden.

To see the scale in action, click the play button!

Features of the Pur-Well Living Body Fat Scale:

10 times more accurate than a conventional scale (water weight fluctuates, body fat does not)

Has double the number of weight sensors compared to a standard scale

Accurately tracks your weight and body changes from head to toe

Measures muscle, water protein, BMI and visceral fat in under 5 seconds

Tracking graph guides you toward your weight loss

Tracks multiple users with free weight loss app

Doctor approved and recommended by nutritionists across the country

BUY IT NOW: $40 off top-rated smart body scale with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2019 TEGNA MEDIA