Quite simply put: this is the best toy box deal of the year and it has arrived just in time for the holiday weekend. In my quest to save you cash, I'm going to break price drop protocol and begin with a warning.

Today's toy box deal drops once per season and it's so hot, parents all over the world crash websites and deplete stock hours after the deal goes online. I'm alerting all of you early (and exactly one day before the general public) so you can stock up on save.

The summer fun package is $28.99 with free shipping and includes the following toys and the entire box:

The Super HeliGlobe: A flying helicopter complete with flashing LED disco ball hanging from the bottom that you control with the palm of your hands. Hands down one of the coolest flying gadgets we've ever tested.

Three Slime Shakers: Slime is trending all over the Internet for kids and young adults — have you seen the crazy YouTube videos? The Summer Fun Box includes blue, pink and yellow glitter slime packages.

Bionic Swimming LED Fish: This fish from the future swims on its own and is mesmerizing for kids. This is great for a pool, pond, lake or even the bath.

The Fan-Tastic Mini Mister: This pocket-size fan complete with mist is completely kid-friendly with soft fan tips and guaranteed to be 100% safe for use by anyone looking to escape the heat.

Mini-Kite: This is one of the new favorites of the spring / summer season. This mini kite is a great way to captivate a child or young adult looking for fly and have fun outside.

Was: $55.00

Now: $28.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

