How pure is the drinking water coming out of your taps? More importantly, how does it taste? Depending on where you live in our region, you may be perfectly content with the taste of your tap water but what if there's a lot of lead in your water?

I've finally had a chance to test and now own the ZeroWater filters. These are the only pour-through filters on the market certified to by the NSF (National Sanitization Foundation) to reduce lead.

As a new dad, and the son of a mother who dealt first hand through her line of work with a contaminated water crisis, I take filtration very seriously.

My favorite deal today for the ZeroWater filtration system scores you the best filter money can buy alongside a laboratory-grade water testing meter. It's guaranteed to remove all dissolved solids from your tap while removing the impurities.

ZeroWater's first layer of filtration, activated carbon and oxidation reduction alloy removes the chlorine taste most of us don't love in our tap water.

The Ion exchange stage removes dissolved solids and other contaminants from your piping, like zinc, aluminum lead and nitrates, followed by additional filtration stages.

Unlike a pitcher system, this unique space-saving design that can hold 23 cups of water sits inside your fridge. Click the play button to see it in action.

Features of the ZeroWater Filtration and Dispenser System:

The only pour-through filters on the market certified to by the NSF

Ion Exchange Technology to reduce contaminants

Removes 99 percent of all Fluoride

Removes 99.6 percent of total dissolved solids, 2X more than the leading brand

Removes the chlorine taste from your water

Removes additional lead and contaminants tied to your piping

Water testing meter gives you a visual understanding of your household water safety

Top space saving design

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $57.99

Now: $37.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

