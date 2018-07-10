Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $22 Off Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set + Free Shipping
How are you feeling about your body today? Chances are, if you’re like me, you feel there’s room for improvement — whether it’s back pain or just a hope for more (or in my case any) definition. I’m on the road a lot, which makes it difficult to get to the gym. I’m currently composing this message from a hotel where I’m not likely to make it to a gym, but I still want to exercise while I'm on the road.
My favorite deal on Amazon today is ideal ff you have muscle pain and need to strengthen your core, and it’s just $18. More importantly, if you are looking for a weight loss solution, you can now enjoy the benefits of a gym from anywhere.
Thanks to a deal on the no. 1 recommended gym in a bag, individuals of all skill levels can now easily do hundreds of fat burning exercises at home or on the go. If you're intimidated by gyms, this is for you. If you love the gym, this deal is also for you.
Click the play button to see the gym in a bag as tested by a fitness expert and owner of a fitness line.
Features of the Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set:
- Strengthen your upper core
- Lose weight
- Get better abs
- Get significantly stronger upper arms
- Highly portable, allows you to recreate a gym workout anywhere!
- Unlike competing knock-offs, each band is labeled with weight calibration
- Achieve 20 different tension levels between 5 and 75 pounds!
- Includes handles, door anchor, ankle strap and carry bag
- Lowest-recorded price today
- No. 1 recommended resistance band product
$22 Off Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set + Free Shipping
Was: $39.99
Now: $17.99
***If that version sells out, there is a $15.99 gym in a bag also on sale with almost the same accessories.
MORE FROM DEALBOSS:
- This sale on top-rated Italian cookware will save you $100
- How to save $90 on a Ninja blender and food processor today
- Top Amazon deal today: food vacuum sealing system under $30
- Tiny but powerful wireless speakers on sale for under $25
- Amazon's top sale today: huge savings on Kohler
- A top-rated massage cushion that soothes aching muscles for under $90 today
- This $10 card can protect you from thieves
- This $38 filtration system tests and cleans your water
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.