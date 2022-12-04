Delays at the border over Gov. Abbott's call for more inspections could mean higher prices, fewer options in the produce section

Bret Erickson, with Little Bear Produce in the Rio Grande Valley, said the the delays are lasting three to five days and are already having an impact.

DALLAS — Two days after Governor Greg Abbott announced state troopers would start inspecting commercial trucks crossing Texas' border with Mexico, the Texas International Produce Association published a letter addressed the governor asking for a different plan.

The letter cited commercial trucks waiting in a line that stretched miles while trying to cross the Pharr International Bridge, not moving for hours.

It reads, in part, "Border security is an important element of this region, but so is the trade that keeps millions of Texans employed."

Bret Erickson, with Little Bear Produce in the Rio Grande Valley, said the the delays are lasting three to five days and are already having an impact.

"These delays cost us a tremendous amount of money in terms of quality, in terms of planning, shifting our around to be able to adapt to what's happening," Erickson said.

He said this will likely result in a smaller selection and higher prices for produce, and he believes it will happen very soon.

"Retailers are fighting for less supply, and they're paying more money," Erickson said. "That means that those costs are going to be passed along to consumers."

When Gov. Abbott made the announcement last week, he admitted there would be delay issues, but he and DPS said there have been an uptick in smugglers utilizing commercial vehicles.