'Make sure to get those gifts early' | Major shipping delays expected

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a bike, not a Barbie, not a gift in the house? This time, it's not the Grinch's fault!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a bike, not a Barbie, not a gift in the house? This time, it isn't the Grinch's fault!

Supply chain issues could make finding toys this holiday season tough and even more expensive.

"Make sure to get those gifts early and certainly get additional gift requests," Matt Kramer from the National Sector Leader of Retail for KPMG explained.

Currently, a trillion dollars' worth of clothes, gifts and electronics are sitting on boats waiting to be unloaded, clogging up an already stressed supply chain, according to the Washington Post.

This backlog means an increased dock time of 10-14 days. Then, getting a truck driver to drive those gifts from the dock to the stores is now about a 3 to 4-week wait. And train transport is just as behind since the railway systems are also delayed for 3 to 4 weeks according to research from MedSource Lab.

But as Kim Giurbino and Tanesha Armour, two mothers from Yuba City explain, the holidays aren't all about buying that bike, Barbie, or stocking the house full of gifts.

"We live in a paycheck to paycheck society and with the cost of everything going up and wages not really going up...it's going to be really hard," Kim Giurbino, a mother of six, explained.

A solid reminder that holidays are about spending time together.