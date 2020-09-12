NYS Attorney General leads lawsuit charging 'Facebook's illegal monopoly'

Letitia James and 47 other Attorneys General claim the social media giant thwarted competition and reduced consumer privacy for profit.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal regulators on Wednesday sued to force a breakup of Facebook as 48 states and districts accused the company in a separate suit of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users and a company with a market value of nearly $800 billion whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest individual and the most public face of Big Tech swagger. Facebook did not have immediate comment.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday she and 47 and Attorneys General are suing Facebook for, what they call, the social media giants "anticompetitive conduct."

The complaint alleges that during the last decade Facebook thwarted competition and reduced consumer privacy for profit.

"For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” Attorney General James said in a statement.

“Today, we are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior. Instead of competing on the merits, Facebook used its power to suppress competition so it could take advantage of users and make billions by converting personal data into a cash cow. Almost every state in this nation has joined this bipartisan lawsuit because Facebook’s efforts to dominate the market were as illegal as they were harmful.

“Today’s suit should send a clear message to Facebook and every other company that any efforts to stifle competition, reduce innovation, or cut privacy protections will be met with the full force of our offices.”

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.