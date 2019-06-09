TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a problem bubbling for one of America’s biggest hard seltzer brands.

“White Claw” seltzer announced there was a shortage of the popular, refreshing, low-calorie drink Friday, CNN Business reported.

CNN reports that the company was working to get stock back up to normal but didn’t have a time frame for when that would be.

Nielson data showed that the company’s sales skyrocketed over the past year by about 300-percent.

The company told CNN Business it had become a victim to its own success and demand for the drink took off faster than expected.

The company told CNN Business was allocating product to its distributing partners to keep all its markets as stocked with the hard seltzer as it could.

