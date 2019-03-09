CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi gas prices have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon averaging $2.21 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy's daily survey of 295 stations reports prices in Corpus Christi is 19.2 cents per gallon lower than August. The gas is currently 34 cents lower than in 2018.

The cheapest gas in Corpus Christi is priced at $2.01 a gallon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: