City of Corpus Christi hiring fair looks to pick up 300+ workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.
The department has more than 300 part-time and full-time summer positions available. Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present.
Positions include:
- Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- Youth Recreation Program Staff (Age 18 and older)
- “After Hour Kid Power” Camp Staff (Age 18 and older)
- Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)
Job seekers need to provide the following:
- Picture Identification
- Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)
- Social Security card or work card
- Résumé (Preferred)
Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test. For full job descriptions with duties, click here or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-3460.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Calallen women sees unexpected 16K demolition bill after saving neighbor from tragic house fire
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.