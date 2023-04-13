City of Corpus Christi hiring fair looks to pick up 300+ workers

The hiring fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. Come with resumes and be ready to interview.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

The department has more than 300 part-time and full-time summer positions available. Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present.

Positions include:

Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Youth Recreation Program Staff (Age 18 and older)

“After Hour Kid Power” Camp Staff (Age 18 and older)

Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Job seekers need to provide the following:

Picture Identification

Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)

Social Security card or work card

Résumé (Preferred)

Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test. For full job descriptions with duties, click here or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-3460.

