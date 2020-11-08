Austin jobs for Tesla 'gigafactory' posted online

Some of the jobs posted are related to the construction of the new facility, while others have to do with operations once it opens. As of Aug. 11, 39 jobs in the Austin area have been posted. To view those jobs, click here .

"We're looking at construction, engineering, manufacturing, operations, information technology and design," Laura Huffman, the president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told KVUE. "And one of the things that I think is most beneficial to our community about Tesla coming to Austin is that, not only are they going to look for workforce from our community, from people that we have right here, right now, but they're going be partnering with local educators to make sure that the job training is in place. So we're going to be building skills in these areas as they build the site and as they hire their teams."