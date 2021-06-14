Biden returns $26M in border wall money to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

The money had been diverted by President Donald Trump to pay for a wall along the Mexico border.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — President Joe Biden is sending $26 million in federal funds back to a U.S. Navy shipyard in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense.

The Biden Administration is now sending billions back to a series of military projects.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings.