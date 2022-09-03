Average gas prices in Corpus Christi reaching record high

In July of 2008 Corpus Christi reached the highest average gas price the city has ever seen recorded at $3.96.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the country and in the Lone Star State continue to feel pain at the pump as prices increase every day.

Experts with AAA said right now, there is a lot more demand for gas and oil products and a tighter supply.

“We had an excess of oil products when we were real in the height of the pandemic so to speak and now, we’re seeing that excess really taken offline so to speak we’re seeing a lot of that excess used up over the last few months really,” said Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas.

With the latest on the White House banning oil imports from Russia, Zuber says this is adding more instability and risk in the oil market which is in turn raising oil prices and that's going to reflect in the price we pay at the pump.

"What's going on with Russia and Ukraine and the oil supply coming out of Russia, until really that's resolved as of right now, we really can't tell when the increase in oil and gas prices may come to at least a leveling off situation or even start to reverse,” said Zuber.

The average gas price in the country is $4.25, in Texas $3.93, and in Nueces County $3.92.

In July of 2008, Corpus Christi reached the highest average gas price the city has ever seen recorded at $3.96.

Zuber says there are a few tips to keep in mind that will help ease the pain at the pump.

"Try to avoid rush hour. Consider using cruise control when possible as conditions allow on a dry day when the roads are flat on the highway," said Zuber.

Another reminder keep up with your tire pressure. Doing this ensures you're using gas efficiently.



“Proper tire inflation can ensure the optimal fuel economy for your vehicle,” said Zuber.

Also, when at the pump if your car does not need premium just get regular.

“Some people think if they’re putting premium in their vehicle, they’re giving it a treat triple a research has found there is no added benefit to filling up your car with premium if it can run on regular fuel,” said Zuber.

For gas prices in the area, click here.