Elon Musk's The Boring Co. won't be building tunnel in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle has decided against a proposal for The Boring Company to build a pedestrian tunnel, a new report states.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the project to build a pedestrian tunnel between a residential area and the city's largest retail centers has gone belly-up after it was shut down.

The project was found to be not viable before a feasibility study was conducted, meaning Elon Musk's company will have to find a different city to build the tunnel in.

Union Pacific Railroad rejected the project in August before the feasibility study could come to fruition. They did not want to have a tunnel under the rail tracks, the article stated.

In May, the City announced that a $50,000 professional services agreement was approved to take steps toward a feasibility study for the tunnel. The project was outlined to connect Kyle Crossing, a retail development at FM 1626 and Interstate Highway 35, to Plum Creek, a 2,200-acre plot of land with 5,000 single-family homes and apartments.

The article states that the agreement cost would be paid for by the Central Southwest Texas Development, the developer of Kyle Crossing, and that $76,000 would be set aside to pay Union Pacific Railroad for any other expenses needed. The cost of the tunnel itself would be $3 million in funding from the City.

The City is no longer working with The Boring Company, but the City has paid the agreed-upon $50,000 to them with funds from the developer. In addition to that payment, Union Pacific was also paid $5,700.58 in relation to the railroad project.

In September, the Boring Company announced that it moved its headquarters to a facility in Pflugerville. Currently, the company is working on products based around tunneling and loop services to transport passengers between stations.

