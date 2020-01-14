CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seasonal jobs can provide a big opportunity for those looking for work.
Monika De La Garza with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend joined 3News First Edition to talk about season jobs in our area.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Suspect in custody as Corpus Christi police investigate shooting homicide on Meuly Street
- San Patricio County has two 'persons of interest' in homicide
- Mathis PD look for vehicle of interest in attempted murder case
- 'Our whole house shook' | Loud boom rattles homes across Southeast Texas, but what was it?