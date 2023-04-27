x
CCISD teacher job fair is taking place this weekend

The district is looking to fill positions at the elementary- and secondary-education levels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Show up dressed to impress and resumes in hand for onsite interviews Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Mary Carroll High school from 8 a.m. to noon.

The CCISD has positions in teaching and coaching they are looking to fill across all campuses.

Click here and here for more information.

