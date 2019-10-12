Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.



Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13916240

Title Election Deputy

Salary $15.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will plan, coordinate, and manage voter registration records & election operations incompliant with the Texas Election Code and Federal regulations. Will prepare election equipment for logic and accuracy, as well as train election judges and workers. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13898164

Title Community Supervision Officer

Salary $30,000 - $32,000/Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience with casework, counseling or community or group work and one (1) year in graduated study required. Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, Sociology, Psychology, or related field required. Supervise a caseload of mixed cases. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13919001

Title Case Manager II-3227

Salary $18.99 Hour

Qualifications Bachelor's degree in social, behavioral, or human service field including but not limited to, psychology, social work, medicine, nursing, rehabilitation, counseling, sociology, human development, gerontology, educational psychology, education, and criminal justice required. Assists persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in developing their Person Directed Plan (PDP). Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13919019

Title Rehabilitation Teacher II

Salary $19.63 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience in providing case management and rehabilitative services required. Bachelor’s degree in psychology, social work, medicine, nursing, rehabilitation, counseling, sociology, human growth and development, physician assistant, gerontology, special education, educational psychology, early childhood education or early childhood intervention required. Related work experience and education may substitute for the required work experience. Criminal background and driving record check. Performs moderately complex (journey-level) rehabilitative planning and instructional work. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13920089

Title Certified Medical Assistant

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience in patient care and High School diploma or GED (General Education Development), medical assistant certification as well as competent computer skills required. Bilingual skills in Spanish/English required. Rooming patient, recording patient history & vital signs, and all pertinent information in a computerized medical record; translating, assisting physicians, administering medications, obtaining insurance authorization and perform or arranging test for patients.



To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





