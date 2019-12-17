CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13920300

Title Assistant Auditor

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Answer phone help with inventory process and keep track of contracts & grants for the county. Review reconciliation reports for other department accounts. Assist departments with questions regarding purchase orders, payments and budgets. Review purchase orders for accuracy, documentation and verify funds are available and other duties as assigned. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13920894

Title Civil Engineer

Salary $95,921.60 - $156,350 Year

Qualifications Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or related required. Four (4) years related work experience and Professional Engineering license required. Bilingual skills in Spanish preferred. Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Trapeze/Fleet Net) and/or similar application(s) required. Completes construction projects by preparing engineering design and documents and confirming specifications. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13920083

Title Director of Clinical Risk and Quality

Salary $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Bachelor’s Degree in health care related field required; Master’s degree Hospital Administration or Public health preferred. Three (3) years of experience in QA systems implementation and management required; Familiarity with the FQHC model and reporting requirements a plus. Monitor and improve the quality of care provided at all locations of the health center and will maintain and improve upon the organization’s quality assurance program making policy recommendations as needed. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Refugio, Texas

Job Number 13927643

Title Water and Sewer Systems Superintendent

Salary $26.00 - $38.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) months Prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Must have Water/Waste Water Class A, B or C license. Collect and test water and sewage samples, using test equipment and color analysis standards. Record operational data, personnel attendance, or meter and gauge readings on specified forms. Add chemicals, such as ammonia, chlorine, or lime, to disinfect and deodorize water and other liquids.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13920838

Title Bus Operator

Salary $16.14 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years Prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Operates a bus over an established route adhering to predetermined schedule in a safe, efficient and courteous manner to allow passengers to board travel and alight at scheduled stops, over a fixed route or over special charter or shuttle routes. Valid Class A or B with passenger endorsement-Texas Commercial Driver’s License required.

