Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 13908420

Title Carpenter

Salary $14.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Must be able to provide references and have own carpentry tools. Put up sheet rock, tape and float, as well as painting and perform finished work on cabinets.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13898736

Title Pre-trial Bond Program Officer

Salary $30,000 - $32,500 Year

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience preferred. Associates degree in Psychology, Sociology, Criminal Justice or other Human Services required. Assist to keep the jail population manageable, alleviates jail overcrowding following supervision outlines. Valid Class C driver's license required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13903649

Title Refinery Dock Operator (On-Call)

Salary $18.00 - $21.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Must possess a valid TWIC card and driver's license. Must pass a drug screen, physical and background check. Must be able to climb stairs and ladders, Grip/hold/pull 80 lbs and walk one to four miles per job. Conducts pre-transfer conference with the person –in-charge of the vessel to ensure safe transfer of product from barge to ship.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13905554

Title Patient Confirmer

Salary $12.00 - $13.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Bilingual skills in Spanish/English required. Highly computer literate. Confirming scheduled medical exam appointments with patients, ensuring accuracy of details, obtain all relevant information and assuring necessary pre-exam preparations are followed.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13903939

Title Vita Site Coordinator

Salary $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. High school diploma or GED (general education development) required. Basic tax knowledge required. Provide overall coordination of the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site, support and assist volunteers in servicing clients seeking tax return assistance. Valid Class C driver's license required.

