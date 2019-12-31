CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13941584

Title Foreman

Salary $18.00 - $22.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will guide a crew on various projects, building traffic signals, highway and street lighting, infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) within Texas. Must have recent experience erecting highway signage / lighting and traffic signals. IMSA Level 2 certification required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License Required.

Job Number 13936293

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will maintain a clean living environment for residents, visitors and staff at apartment complex. Will perform minor routine maintenance on all appropriate equipment to include appliances, water heaters, dishwashers, refrigerators, washers and dryers. HVAC certification preferred. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Job Number 13920996

Title Director of Procurement

Salary $80,535.94 - $131,263.39 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Responsible for directing, contracting and purchasing activities in accordance with Federal and State laws and regulations. Will manage and implement policies and procedures for procurement purposes; train staff in the implementation of process. Ensures all contracts and purchases are conducted and administered in accordance with procurement regulations. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Job Number 13921023

Title Senior Administrative Assistant

Salary $16.94 - $27.61 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associate’s Degree required. Responsible for general clerical, recordkeeping and administrative support duties. Will prepare statistical reports to provide information to management. Will perform a variety of related duties and responsibilities as required. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 13927445

Title Substitute Teacher

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience and a High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for the daily operation of a Head Start or Early Head Start classroom and the implementation and coordination of all Head Start functions. Will assist with child assessments and screenings. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com.