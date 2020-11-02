CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13949961

Title: Facilities & Employment Network Specialist

Salary: $34,000 - $38,000 Year + Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior experience required. High School diploma or GED (General Education Development) required; in lieu of experience, equivalent combination of education and experience. Work involves implementing preventative maintenance and inventory programs, maintaining a safe work environment, and administering the Board's security policies and procedures.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13935224

Title: Tractor Operator

Salary: $14.09 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Operates tractor on government installation streets, roads and airfields. Must be able to communicate to the base and operations tower using a radio as communication. Maintains high standards of safety, maintenance, and appearance. Other duties of landscaping: weed removing, edging, mowing, tree trimming, and hedging. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Robstown, Texas

Job Number: 13979107

Title: Bilingual Unit Manager

Salary: $ 15.45 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: One (1) year prior experience required. High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required; Associate degree or two years of college preferred. Clear criminal background and driving record. Must be fluent in English/Spanish. Must be at least 21 years of age due to insurance. Ensures proper supervision and appropriate behavioral limits of children by taking reasonable action to carry out responsibilities and ensuring the safety and well-being of each child in accordance with federal and state standards. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13978990

Title: Sales Agent

Salary: $13.00 Hour

Qualifications: One (1) year prior year experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Lease rental inventory to qualified applicants. Evaluate potential inventory purchases for management review. Review inventory for refurbish needs. Additional duties as assigned by Supervisor. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Alice, Texas

Job Number: 13900363

Title: DOT Truck and Pump Mechanic

Salary: $15.00 - $25.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul trucks and pumps. Must pass drug test and physical exam.



To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.