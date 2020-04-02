CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13974480

Title: Facilities Maintenance Technician II

Salary: $14.65 - $23.87 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: One (1) year prior experience required. Prefer licensed electrician and/or certified HVAC Industrial Chiller. Associates degree in related field required. Perform a variety of preventive maintenance, repairs and cleaning activities associated with keeping facilities and stations clean and orderly and safe. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13975919

Title: Crane Operator

Salary: $22.00 - $26.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Must have valid TWIC card. Two (2) years of industry related experience operating ship’s gear friction 300 ton crane equipment required. One (1) year experience operating heavy equipment as the 9k, 30k and 52 k forklift preferred. Operates ship’s gear crane equipment for loading and discharge of cargo/containers into and from vessels. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13976295

Title: Traffic Signal Technician

Salary: $13.00 - $18.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: One (1) prior year experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Perform the installation, maintenance and repair of electronic equipment for traffic management systems with a special focus on illumination, traffic signals, overhead signs and ITS. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Robstown, Texas

Job: Number: 13979054

Title: Bilingual Cook

Salary: $13.50 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Six (6) prior months experience required. Must be at least 21 years of age. High School Diploma or GED; Clear criminal background and driving record. Fluency in Spanish/English required due to clients. Responsible preparing and serving foods properly and on time for meal service and in accordance with approved menus. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Orange Grove, Texas

Job Number: 13977606

Title: Journeyman Electrician

Salary: $20.00 - $28.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Four (4) prior years experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Two (2) years in residential experience required. Must be journeyman licensed electrician. Troubleshoot, repair, primarily residential and some commercial electrical systems. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.