CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3676197

Title Medical Insurance Specialist

Salary $15.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will correspond with insured or agent to verify information or inform them of account status or changes. Must have inbound / outbound call center experience. Knowledge of medical terminology required. Background check will be conducted.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8729518

Title Medical Receptionist

Salary $12.50 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will handle the front desk in a fast-paced medical office. Will greet patients entering establishment, determine nature and purpose of visit, and direct or escort them to specific destinations. Schedule appointments and maintain and update appointment calendars. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7387573

Title CDL Delivery Driver

Salary $65,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive delivery truck over established route or within an established territory and deliver goods or make pickups. Must be able to lift and move product and pallets weighing up to 75 pounds. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 5415359

Title Utility Technician III/Crew Leader

Salary $13.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise work crews; plan and assign work assignments. Determine most efficient responses to water and wastewater line breaks. Communicate effectively with customers to resolve issues and ensure staff is properly trained on all policies, procedures and regulations. Will lead a crew while performing repairs and maintenance? Valid Texas Class A – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 8728649

Title Inside Sales Representative

Salary $12.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will receive, store, and issue sales floor merchandise for a supplier of structural building products. Stock shelves, racks, cases, bins, and tables with merchandise and arrange merchandise displays to attract customers.