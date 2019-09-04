CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Orange Grove, Texas

Job Number 7388331

Title City Administrator

Salary $40,000.00 - $50,000.00 Year

Qualifications No prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will direct, plan, or implement policies, objectives, and activities of organizations or businesses to ensure continuing operations, to maximize return on investments, and increase productivity. Will prepare budgets for funding or implementation of programs. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6719916

Title Animal Control Officer

Salary $14.78 - $24.22 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will respond to calls such as strays, injured animals, abuse, cruelty, bite investigations, that involves domestic and wild animals. Responsible for vector services which includes bee and mosquito surveillance and eradication. Will perform all related job duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6720134

Title Construction Project Inspector

Salary $17.19 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist in managing and directing the development and implementation of engineering projects and programs, including planning, design, and construction. Will inspects roads, bridges, rights-of-way and drainage ditches, traveling throughout the county for on-site inspections. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 3103331

Title Branch Manager

Salary $28,000.00 - $32,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) year prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will direct and coordinate financial activities of workers in a branch. Must have ability to process complex time sensitive data and information from multiple sources, make decisions and communicate actions. Must speak, read and write in Spanish / English fluently. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 3103578

Title Payroll Clerk

Salary $14.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will compile employee time, production, and payroll data from time sheets and other records. Maintains payroll operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.