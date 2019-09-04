CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Orange Grove, Texas
Job Number 7388331
Title City Administrator
Salary $40,000.00 - $50,000.00 Year
Qualifications No prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will direct, plan, or implement policies, objectives, and activities of organizations or businesses to ensure continuing operations, to maximize return on investments, and increase productivity. Will prepare budgets for funding or implementation of programs. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 6719916
Title Animal Control Officer
Salary $14.78 - $24.22 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will respond to calls such as strays, injured animals, abuse, cruelty, bite investigations, that involves domestic and wild animals. Responsible for vector services which includes bee and mosquito surveillance and eradication. Will perform all related job duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 6720134
Title Construction Project Inspector
Salary $17.19 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist in managing and directing the development and implementation of engineering projects and programs, including planning, design, and construction. Will inspects roads, bridges, rights-of-way and drainage ditches, traveling throughout the county for on-site inspections. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License
Location Aransas Pass, Texas
Job Number 3103331
Title Branch Manager
Salary $28,000.00 - $32,000.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) year prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will direct and coordinate financial activities of workers in a branch. Must have ability to process complex time sensitive data and information from multiple sources, make decisions and communicate actions. Must speak, read and write in Spanish / English fluently. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Sinton, Texas
Job Number 3103578
Title Payroll Clerk
Salary $14.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will compile employee time, production, and payroll data from time sheets and other records. Maintains payroll operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.