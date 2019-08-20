NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 7429933
Title Graphic Designer
Salary $30.00 - $35.00 Hour
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and Associate's degree in Graphic Design, Advertising, or Marketing related field (Two additional years of comparable work experience beyond the required years of experience may be substituted in lieu of associate's degree). Knowledge of printing and pre-press processes. Proficiency with Mac, Mac Software, Microsoft Office applications to include Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook required. One (1) year of experience packaging artwork and design layout. Coordinates, executes and oversees a variety of internal and external marketing and collateral project designs.
Location Three Rivers, Texas
Job Number 5460880
Title Oil Field Laborer Hydro Excavation Tech
Salary $12.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Keep pipe deck and main deck areas clean and tidy. Unscrew or tighten pipes, casing, tubing and pump rods, using hand and power wrenches. Walk flow lines to locate leaks, using electronic detectors and by making visual inspections and repair the leaks. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 3713607
Title Machinist II/Lab Technician
Salary $15.00 - $21.00 Hour
Qualifications Five (5) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Knowledge of Word processing and spreadsheet applications required including AutoCAD, SolidWorks. Manufactures, fits and assembles parts from steel, aluminum, or other non-metal materials from CAD drawings, prints or from verbal instructions.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 3124924
Title Auto Mechanic
Salary $20.00 Hour
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience required. Must have own basic tools. Diagnose vehicles based on observational and mechanical testing as well as information provided by the customer. Repair vehicles based on the diagnosed issues and provide repair estimate.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 7429492
Title Animal Care Supervisor
Salary $18.00 Hour
Qualifications Five (5) months prior Experience in managing a department and meeting client expectations required and Bachelor's Degree in Business or Life Science emphasis preferred or Associate's Degree as a minimum. Relevant experience in a Life Science field may be substituted for education. AALAS certification highly preferred. Manage and coordinate the daily operations of the research product department(s) by planning and directing the work of subordinate staff. Ensure departmental compliance through advance knowledge of AAALAC and other regulatory agencies.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
