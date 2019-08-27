CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 13778917

Title Meter Reader-Gas Dept.

Salary $12.17 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will read gas and electric meters monthly. Will be involved in maintenance, repair and reconstruction of gas distribution system. Will perform manual labor such as digging, loading or unloading of materials. Valid Texas Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8770745

Title Senior City Planner

Salary $52,418 - $85,894 Year

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will operate as lead planner by providing land planning, zoning and platting expertise. Will ensure accuracy and completion of assigned job tasks by supervising and evaluating the ordinance administration team. Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13778981

Title Route Delivery Driver

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will make deliveries of premium food products to grocery stores, restaurants and other food service establishments. Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. repetitively, push or pull up to 1000 lbs. on pallet jack or cart. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3716992

Title Pre-Construction Cost Estimator

Salary $60,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years previous Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will perform all the essential functions of preconstruction cost estimating at all stages of design to include material quantity survey, labor, crew, equipment pricing, and reconciliation of cost estimates with design team or contractors. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Mathis, Texas

Job Number 13779539

Title Service Advisor/Writer

Salary $35,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will schedule service appointments, obtain customer and vehicle data prior to arrival when possible. Will write up customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair order and provide a complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

