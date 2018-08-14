Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location San Diego, Texas

Job Number 6666626

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing trash in a housing community. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5342778

Title Asset Manager

Salary $30.00 - $35.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will work at the plant site to execute low complexity valve repairs, provide diagnosis, and general troubleshooting assistance as required. Must be able to operate lathes, mills, drill presses and saws. TWIC card required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5348501

Title Accounting Manager

Salary $55,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will manage, evaluate, and make improvements to organization's accounting processes. Knowledge of Excel, Word, and QuickBooks required. Will lead and direct accounting staff. Must have two or more years of supervisory experience. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License and insurance required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6666999

Title Pump Mechanic

Salary $15.00 Hour + Benefits + Bonuses

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform a variety of tasks such as overhauling and repairing pumps, and pump systems at oil & gas and chemical plants. Company vehicle provided for field work. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 3605129

Title Firefighter

Salary $43,505.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will respond to fire alarms and requests for emergency assistance. Will participate in fire prevention inspections, inspect structures and inform the public on fire hazards; maintain station, apparatus and other equipment. TCFP Structural Firefighter Certification required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

