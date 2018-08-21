Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8661162

Title Office Manager

Salary $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will complete all administrative functions within a branch office. Will oversee and conduct all pre-hire paperwork and training. Must be able to work in a fast-paced working environment. Knowledge of payroll, billing, accounts payables and accounts receivables required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8654132

Title Utility Technician

Salary $12.77 Hour

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for the maintenance and operation of storm water drainage systems and support the water distribution and wastewater collection systems. Valid Texas Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 3068980

Title Certified Nurse Assistant

Salary $12.75 - $13.75 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will ensure resident’s personal care needs are being met in accordance with their wishes and Care Plan Objectives. Will accurately record all care as directed. Valid Certified Nurse Aide Certificate required.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 7318529

Title Cook

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will prepare and cook dishes as requested in a restaurant. Coordinate and supervise work of kitchen staff. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed.

Location Falfurrias, Texas

Job Number 8660541

Title Wrecker Driver

Salary $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) months Experience preferred. Will perform duties to include towing, impounding, gas runs and roadside assistance. Will keep yard in order and perform minor maintenance on company vehicle, keep records of vehicles and all other duties as assigned. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

